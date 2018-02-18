New Zealand qualifies for Tri-series final even after loss to England

New Zealand on Sunday qualified for the finals of the T20I tri-series even after losing their match to England at Hamilton. Chasing a mammoth 195, Kiwis on the basis of net-run-rate required 175 to secure a berth in the finals. In the end, the hosts fell short by 2 runs in a thrilling last over finish but blistering knocks by the opening duo of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro ensured that their side chased down required number of runs to qualify for the finals.

Fast bowler Tom Curran displayed impeccable skills to defend 11 in the last over. It all boiled to 5 runs off the last two balls, when Curran bowled two near perfect yorkers, resulting in just two runs.

In the high scoring chase, the Kiwis got off to flying start. Opener Colin Munro clobbered 57 off just 21 balls at a strike rate of 271. His knock included three fours and seven monstrous sixes. After Munro’s dismissal Guptill joined the party hitting 62 off off 47 balls. The Kiwis, at one stage looked set for an easy win but with brilliant depth bowling display and few miss-hits in the final over handed England a consolatory win.

"We wanted to win, England played very well but there's a good spirit in the camp and we're into the final. There were a few moments there, the way their left-handers played with the ball turning into the bat, we thought it would be a challenge, using the change of pace from the seamers. [Guptill?] Someone had to try and gets us close and Munners at the top of the order got us off to a brilliant start. Very mature knock, to get so close, one hit away. But credit to England for the way they played. [Final against Aus?] Small boundaries, good pitch, I'm sure there'll be plenty of runs," said Williamson.

"Not that good to be honest, we don't go through, 174 was what we were trying to defend. Given the start they got off to, with dew around and the ball skidding on, it was quite difficult. We needed to play our best game to get into the final and we haven't been there in this series, too slow to start," said Player of the Match and England captain Eoin Morgan.

Returning from injury, the left-hander smacked an unbeaten 80 as England posted 194 for seven. Morgan, who missed the last two England matches because of a groin strain, smashed six sixes and four fours in his crucial innings. England, having lost to New Zealand by 12 runs last week, needed to win the match and finish with a better overall run-rate than the Kiwis if they are to make Wednesdays final. Boult took three wickets of the Kiwis at an expensive 50 runs while Southee was economical with two for 22.

The blackcaps will face undefeated Australia in the finals scheduled to take place in Auckland on Wednesday.