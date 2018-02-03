Nervous Australia post 216 in finals of U19 World Cup against India

New Delhi: Australia got bundled out for 216 against India in the finals of the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup. Indian bowlers showed discipline with the ball and knocked out Australia in 47.2 overs.

After winning the toss, Australia elected to bat first. Though the team went off to a steady start but pacer Ishan Porel managed two crucial breakthroughs in the first 10 overs. Jonathan Merlo who scored 76 off 102 balls was the top scorer for the side but did not get adequate support from the other end. Indian bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and maintained pressure with brilliance on the field. After the top and middle order failed to score big, the tail got wrapped up quickly. From 183 for 5 at one stage, the team got bundled out for 216.

For India, bowlers delivered with precision on the big stage. Ishan Porel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy bagged two wickets each while Shivam Mavi clinched one wicket.

India’s top order has batted superbly in the World Cup. With 217 to chase, the responsibility once again will be on the shoulders of top three batsman to help India create history in becoming first team to clinch four World Cup titles.