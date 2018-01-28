Nepalese Sandeep bags maiden IPL contract

New Delhi: 17-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane on Sunday created history by becoming the first cricketer from Nepal to bag an IPL contract. Sandeep was bought by Delhi Daredevils on the final day of the ongoing IPL Auctions. The teenager was sold at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

17-year-old sensation with a knack for picking up wickets, @IamSandeep25 will be vying to do his country proud come the Vivo IPL season! 🇳🇵#IPLAuction #DilDilli pic.twitter.com/1B7gvbShut — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 28, 2018

Lamichhane, who has leg-break, googly, flipper, top spin and zooter in his arsenal rose to prominence during 2016 U-19 World Cup where he guided Nepal to eighth place in the tournament.

Sandeep became the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps in six innings at an average of 17 and an economy of 4.67 which also included a hat-trick against Ireland.

The leggie’s performance caught the attention of former Australian captain Michael Clarke, who picked the teenager to play alongside him for Kowloon Cantoons in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz.

Later, Clarke also invited the leg-spinner to play for his team Western Suburbs in the NSW Premier Cricket season in Australia.

Born in Syangja, Sandeep spent two-three years in India as a child when his father was working in the Indian railways. It was from there, the teenager got exposed to cricket.

Sandeep who idolizes Australian spin-legend Shane Warne has played 9 List A games and has 12 wickets to his name.