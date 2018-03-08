Need to elect fresh office-bearers for BCCI: CoA

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday sought the removal of current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers.In its seventh status report to the apex court, the two-member CoA, comprising of Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, cited that the term of office of the present office-bearers expired on March 1, 2018, according to the BCCI's existing Constitution."The term of the current office bearers and vice-presidents has expired on March 1, 2018, i.e. a period of three years from the date they were elected. Accordingly, there is a need to elect fresh office bearers for BCCI," the CoA said in its report.The CoA further pointed out that Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla also outlived his tenure.It further stated that Shukla was given a one-year extension at the 87th AGM of BCCI in September 2016 and his term already ended on September 20 last year and there was a need to select fresh set of office-bearers.The CoA also asked the apex court to issue a direction to convene the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCCI without the formal adoption of the new constitution as per the Lodha Committee recommendation."Elections to be held at the 88th Annual General Meeting of BCCI have to be in accordance with the recommendations of Justice Lodha committee as accepted vide the judgement," CoA said. (ANI)