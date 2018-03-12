Narine's trickeries helps Karachi win thriller in super over

Suni Narine bowled three dot balls including the wicket of Colin Ingram in the super over to snatch an improbable win for Lahore Qalandars defending only 11 runs. Afridi did hit Narine for a six in the last ball but it was not enough as the West Indian had given just 2 runs off his first five balls.

Narine used all his trickeries to tie down Lendl Simmons, who had hit a flawless 55 in the match. However, when it came to the super over, Simmons could only manage 2 runs off 4 balls.

Earlier, the match saw its very own twists and turns that continued till the very last ball. Needing 16 off the last over, Sohail Akhtar raised hopes for Karachi with a four and a six but his wicket in the fourth ball changed everything.

The drama did not end there, Karachi would have won the match had Usman Khan bowled a legal last delivery, which also resulted in a wicket. But replays confirmed, Khan had overstepped and Karachi got one extra ball.

In the last ball, Gulraiz Sadaf was run out when he tried to come back for the second run.

A win for Karachi could have seen them dislodge table-toppers Quetta Gladiators. Instead, they remain on third position with nine points. Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, are officially out of the tournament, but have managed to salvage some pride with their second successive win in as many days.