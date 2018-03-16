Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Sunil Narine, who represents Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, is under scrutiny once again after he was reported for illegal bowling action on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has been placed on the warning list but he will be available to take part in the remaining part of the third edition which is being held in Dubai.

Lahore Qalandars are already out of the playoffs and are scheduled to play their last match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

"Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday's PSL Twenty20 game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

"The match officials' report on Narine’s bowling action will be sent to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the CWI, for suspected illegal bowling actions."

The latest report may jeopardize his participation in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, which gets underway in the first week of April.

The West Indian was first reported for illegal bowling during Champions League in India in 2014 and as a precaution he was withdrawn from the Windies squad for the 2015 World Cup.

Narine made a comeback after remodelling his action before IPL 2016.