Nabi, Pollard replace Narine in Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne: Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard have signed for Melbourne Renegades to replace spinner Sunil Narine, who has withdrawn from the Big Bash League due to personal reasons.

"The Melbourne Renegades have secured two of the leading T20 all-rounders in world cricket, with Mohammad Nabi and Kieron Pollard set to replace Sunil Narine who has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons," melbournerenegades.com.au said in a statement on Friday.

The Afghanistan middle order batsman and right arm off-spinner who is ranked in the top three all-rounders on the ICC's T20 Rankings and will join the Renegades for the start of the campaign.

Pollard, who is known for his power-hitting is expected to link up with the Renegades to replace Nabi later in the season.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the Renegades other overseas player and will be available throughout the season.

Nabi said: "I'm really excited to have the opportunity to play in the Big Bash for the Melbourne Renegades

"The tournament is highly regarded around the world and it is an experience I am looking forward to."

Nabi and Bravo will join the Renegades in time for the first match against the Hurricanes on December 21.