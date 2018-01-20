Mystery spinner Arjun Nair suspended for Suspect Bowling Action

New Delhi: Indian origin spinner Arjun Nair has been suspended by Cricket Australia for a suspect bowling action. Arjun was playing for Sydney Thunders in the Big Bash League.

The mystery spinner was reported for suspect action during a Big Bash League encounter between the Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes on December 30.

Following the clash, Nair underwent testing at the Bupa National Cricket Centre on January 4 and it was found that the spinner’s bowling action was different to the one he displayed during the BBL clash against the Hurricanes.

The 19-year-old has been slapped with a suspension of three months and will be able to resume bowling only after he submits a fresh analysis and his action is deemed to be remedied.

"Arjun is a talented and popular member of our club. We believe he will have a long and successful career with Sydney Thunder and shall support him through this process" Thunder general manager Lee Germon said.

According to the Cricket Australia's rules, if a bowler's action is `markedly different` in testing compared to his action in a particular match then he will be suspended from bowling in all domestic cricket for at least 90 days.