Mumbai to host IPL opener; Match timings changed

New Delhi: The IPL Governing Council on Monday announced that the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from April 7 to May 27 with the tournament opener and final to be played in Mumbai.

The opening ceremony will take place in Mumbai on April 6.

Accepting broadcaster Star Sports' request, the IPL GC has also allowed a shift in timings of the matches. The 8 pm game will now begin at 7 pm while the 4 pm start has now been pushed to 5.30pm.

"The broadcaster has requested for a change in timings. By and large, the GC has accepted it. It gets too late in the night if the game starts at 8 pm," said IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla after the GC meeting here.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, also a GC member, could not attend the meeting.

"As far as the doubleheaders on weekends are concerned. The 4 pm game will now be played at 5.30pm. There will be an overlap but the broadcaster says it has enough channels to show the games simultaneously," Shukla said further.