MUMBAI INDIANS (MI) VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH) LIVE SCORES IPL 2016 VISAKHAPATNAM

LIVE SCORES | MI vs SRH | IPL 2016 | VISAKHAPATNAM
Mumbai Indians innings
16.3 overs: WICKET! Bumrah is out and with that match is over. Mumbai Indians are all out for 92 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won this match by a BIG margin of 85 runs.
13.6 overs: WICKET! McClenaghan's struggle is over. He tried hard hit some big shots but Sunrisers' bowlers are performing magically today. Another wicket for Mustafizur. Mitchell McClenaghan c Henriques b Mustafizur Rahman 8 (9b 1x4 0x6).
11.1 overs: WICKET! Southee had no clue where that Mustafizur's delivery was going. Mumbai lose another wicket. Tim Southee c Ojha b Mustafizur Rahman 3 (4b 0x4 0x6).
10 overs: Sunrisers Hyderabad have virtually won this match. Only formalities are remaining. Mumbai Indians 54/7 (124 runs required from 60 balls). Harbhajan 2 (3b 0x4 0x6), Southee 2 (2b 0x4 0x6), Mustafizur 1-0-4-1, Henriques 2-0-6-1.
9.1 overs: WICKET! Hardik Pandya is out. Mustafizur joins the party. Hardik Pandya c †Ojha b Mustafizur Rahman 7 (16b 0x4 0x6).
8.4 overs: WICKET! Last remaining hope of Mumbai Indians is also over. Kieron Pollard is out. Kieron Pollard c Sran b Henriques 11 (13b 2x4 0x6).
6 overs: Pacers have catapulted Sunrisers Hyderabad into a dominating position in this match. Half of Mumbai Indians side is back in the pavilion with powerplay overs. Mumbai Indians 32/5 (146 runs required from 14 overs). Pollard 0 (3b 0x4 0x6), H Pandya 2 (7b 0x4 0x6), Nehra 3-0-15-3, Sran 1-0-1-1.
4.2 overs: WICKET! What's happening here. Barinder Sran dismisses Krunal Pandya. Mumbai Indians batsmen are falling like ninepins. Krunal Pandya c Dhawan b Sran 17 (11b 2x4 1x6).
3.6 overs: WICKET! Nehra is on fire. Jos Buttler goes back. Mumbai in trouble. Jos Buttler c †Ojha b Nehra 2 (2b 0x4 0x6).
3.4 overs: WICKET! Nehra gets Rayudu too. Excellent bowling. Ambati Rayudu c Williamson b Nehra 6 (6b 1x4 0x6).
1.1 overs: WICKET! This one is big. Rohit Sharma is out. Nehra provides the big wicket. Outside off, swung in enough to take Rohit's inside edge before crashing into the stumps. Rohit Sharma b Nehra 5 (3b 1x4 0x6).
0.6 overs: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar sends Parthiv Patel back to pavilion. Parthiv Patel lbw b Kumar 0 (4b 0x4 0x6).
It won't be an easy target for Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad have good bowling unit.
Sunrisers Hyderabad innings
20 overs: Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted 177/3. Shikhar Dhawan remains unbeaten on 82.
19.4 overs: WICKET! What a bizarre way of getting out. Yuvraj chopped on his stumps while trying to leave a wide delivery. Yuvraj Singh hit wicket b McClenaghan 39 (23b 3x4 2x6).
15.4 overs: 50 up for Shikhar Dhawan in 43 balls. A slow innings by his standard but he will need to step up now.
15 overs: Only 31 runs were scored in the last 5 overs and 14 off them came in the 15th over bowled by Kieron Pollard. Mumbai literally applied breaks on Sunrisers. Sunrisers Hyderabad 116/2. Yuvraj Singh 18 (12b 1x4 1x6), Dhawan 45 (40b 4x4 0x6), Pollard 2-0-23-0, Southee 3-0-21-0.
11.3 overs: WICKET! Harbhajan Singh provides another wicket to Mumbai Indians. Williamson gets out early. Kane Williamson c Sharma b Harbhajan Singh 2 (5b 0x4 0x6).
10 overs: Mumbai Indians must have sighed a big relief after Warner's fall but they will need to work harder to nullify the good start he provided. Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/1. Williamson 0 (1b 0x4 0x6), Dhawan 34 (26b 4x4 0x6), Harbhajan 3-0-26-1, Pollard 1-0-9-0.
9.5 overs: WICKET! David Warner is out. Big wicket for Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan provides the breakthrough. David Warner c Pollard b Harbhajan Singh 48 (33b 7x4 1x6).
6 overs: David Warner is batting like a dream in the tournament and he is continuing that form today as well. Thanks to his superb hitting, Sunrisers did really well in the powerplay overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad 51/0. Dhawan 13 (14b 1x4 0x6), Warner 37 (22b 5x4 1x6), McClenaghan 2-0-18-0, Bumrah 1-0-6-0.
5.5 overs: 50 up for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
There was a stoppage due to sight screen problem. A bit of a gap between the sight screen and the black cloth was revealing some white space.
Umpires just walked in, followed by Mumbai Indian players and Sunrisers Hyderabad openers -- David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan. Tim Southee has the ball. The match is about to start....
PLAYING XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: D Warner, S Dhawan, K Williamson, M Henriques, Y Singh, D Hooda, N Ojha, B Kumar, B Sran, A Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman.
Mumbai Indians: RG Sharma, P Patel, A Rayudu, J Buttler, K Pandya, K Pollard, H Pandya, H Singh, T Southee, M McClenaghan, J Bumrah.
Mumbai Indians win toss, bowl first.
Pitch: First match of IPL 2016 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. Last season three matches were played here. Of the three, the team batting first won two of them. The average first-innings score was 156.
Stats: Parthiv Patel has been the most successful wicketkeeper in IPL 2016, with 10 dismissals (nine catches and one stumping)
Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have delivered most number of maidens in this IPL - 4. Bhuvneshwar has sent down two of them, while Mustafizur and Nehra have bowled one each.
Good afternoon everyone. WELCOME to the 37th match of the IPL 2016. Mumbai Indians are playing their home game at Visakhapatnam. Will they feel like home, away from home?
For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.