MUMBAI INDIANS (MI) VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH) LIVE SCORES IPL 2016 VISAKHAPATNAM

LIVE SCORES | MI vs SRH | IPL 2016 | VISAKHAPATNAM

LIVE SCORECARD

Mumbai Indians innings

16.3 overs:

13.6 overs:

11.1 overs:

10 overs:

Mumbai Indians 54/7

Harbhajan

2 (3b 0x4 0x6),

Southee

2 (2b 0x4 0x6),

Mustafizur

1-0-4-1,

Henriques

2-0-6-1.

9.1 overs:

8.4 overs:

6 overs:

Mumbai Indians 32/5

Pollard

0 (3b 0x4 0x6),

H Pandya

2 (7b 0x4 0x6),

Nehra

3-0-15-3,

Sran

1-0-1-1.

4.2 overs:

3.6 overs:

3.4 overs:

1.1 overs:

0.6 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad innings

20 overs:

19.4 overs:

15.4 overs:

15 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 116/2.

Yuvraj Singh

18 (12b 1x4 1x6),

Dhawan

45 (40b 4x4 0x6),

Pollard

2-0-23-0,

Southee

3-0-21-0.

11.3 overs:

10 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/1.

Williamson

0 (1b 0x4 0x6),

Dhawan

34 (26b 4x4 0x6),

Harbhajan

3-0-26-1,

Pollard

1-0-9-0.

9.5 overs:

6 overs:

unrisers Hyderabad 51/0.

Dhawan

13 (14b 1x4 0x6),

Warner

37 (22b 5x4 1x6),

McClenaghan

2-0-18-0,

Bumrah

1-0-6-0.

5.5 overs:

PLAYING XIs

Bumrah is out and with that match is over.Sunrisers Hyderabad have won this match by a BIG margin of 85 runs.McClenaghan's struggle is over. He tried hard hit some big shots but Sunrisers' bowlers are performing magically today. Another wicket for Mustafizur.Southee had no clue where that Mustafizur's delivery was going. Mumbai lose another wicket.Sunrisers Hyderabad have virtually won this match. Only formalities are remaining.Hardik Pandya is out. Mustafizur joins the party.Last remaining hope of Mumbai Indians is also over. Kieron Pollard is out.Pacers have catapulted Sunrisers Hyderabad into a dominating position in this match. Half of Mumbai Indians side is back in the pavilion with powerplay overs.What's happening here. Barinder Sran dismisses Krunal Pandya. Mumbai Indians batsmen are falling like ninepins.Nehra is on fire. Jos Buttler goes back. Mumbai in trouble.Nehra gets Rayudu too. Excellent bowling.This one is big. Rohit Sharma is out. Nehra provides the big wicket. Outside off, swung in enough to take Rohit's inside edge before crashing into the stumps.Bhuvneshwar Kumar sends Parthiv Patel back to pavilion.It won't be an easy target for Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad have good bowling unit.Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted 177/3. Shikhar Dhawan remains unbeaten on 82.What a bizarre way of getting out. Yuvraj chopped on his stumps while trying to leave a wide delivery.up for Shikhar Dhawan in 43 balls. A slow innings by his standard but he will need to step up now.Only 31 runs were scored in the last 5 overs and 14 off them came in the 15th over bowled by Kieron Pollard. Mumbai literally applied breaks on Sunrisers.Harbhajan Singh provides another wicket to Mumbai Indians. Williamson gets out early.Mumbai Indians must have sighed a big relief after Warner's fall but they will need to work harder to nullify the good start he provided.David Warner is out. Big wicket for Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan provides the breakthrough.David Warner is batting like a dream in the tournament and he is continuing that form today as well. Thanks to his superb hitting, Sunrisers did really well in the powerplay overs.up for Sunrisers Hyderabad.There was a stoppage due to sight screen problem. A bit of a gap between the sight screen and the black cloth was revealing some white space.Umpires just walked in, followed by Mumbai Indian players and Sunrisers Hyderabad openers -- David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan. Tim Southee has the ball. The match is about to start....D Warner, S Dhawan, K Williamson, M Henriques, Y Singh, D Hooda, N Ojha, B Kumar, B Sran, A Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman.RG Sharma, P Patel, A Rayudu, J Buttler, K Pandya, K Pollard, H Pandya, H Singh, T Southee, M McClenaghan, J Bumrah.

Pitch: First match of IPL 2016 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. Last season three matches were played here. Of the three, the team batting first won two of them. The average first-innings score was 156.

Stats: Parthiv Patel has been the most successful wicketkeeper in IPL 2016, with 10 dismissals (nine catches and one stumping)

Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have delivered most number of maidens in this IPL - 4. Bhuvneshwar has sent down two of them, while Mustafizur and Nehra have bowled one each.