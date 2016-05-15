MUMBAI INDIANS (MI) vs DELHI DAREDEVILS (DD) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 VISAKHAPATNAM

Welcome to the 47th match of the IPL 2016. It's a must-win game for Mumbai Indians. If they don't, they are out of the race for the Playoffs. It's their 13th game of the season. Delhi Daredevils are in a much better position with three more games after this but they would want to consolidate their position and not wait till the end.

19.1 overs:

Delhi Daredevils is all out for 126 runs. Mumbai Indians win this match by 80 runs.

19 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 126/9

18 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 123/9

17.6 overs:

17 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 119/8

16.4 overs:

16 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 111/7

15.3 overs:

15 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 108/6

14 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 105/6

13 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 96/6

12.6 overs:

12.5 overs:

12 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 84/4

11 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 84/4

10 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 81/4

Pant

17 (7b 2x4 1x6),

Duminy

1 (1b 0x4 0x6),

Pandya

2-0-15-1,

Harbhajan

4-0-34-1.

9.2 overs:

9 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 70/3

8 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 60/3

7.5 overs:

7 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 56/2

6 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 49/2

Samson

2 (7b 0x4 0x6),

de Kock

31 (16b 3x4 2x6),

Bumrah

1-0-2-0,

Harbhajan

2-0-17-1.

5 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 47/2

4.4 overs:

4 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 40/1

3 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 21/1

2 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 13/1

1.3 overs:

1 over:

Delhi Daredevils 10/0

Mumbai Indians innings

20 overs:

19.4 overs:

19 overs:

18 overs:

17.5 overs:

17.2 overs:

17 overs:

Mumbai Indians 171/2.

16 overs:

Mumbai Indians 161/2.

Pandya

76 (31b 7x4 5x6),

Pollard

1 (2b 0x4 0x6),

Mishra

4-0-42-1,

Zaheer Khan

3-0-13-1.

15 overs:

Mumbai Indians 144/2.

14.5 overs:

14 overs:

13.5 overs:

13 overs:

Mumbai Indians 120/1.

Pandya

42 (20b 4x4 2x6),

Guptill

47 (37b 2x4 3x6),

Tahir

3-0-43-0,

Nadeem

3-0-30-0.

12 overs:

11 overs:

10 overs:

Mumbai Indians 84/1.

Pandya

24 (12b 2x4 1x6),

Guptill

29 (27b 2x4 1x6),

Tahir

2-0-20-0,

Mishra

2-0-19-1.

9 overs:

8 overs:

Mumbai Indians 61/1.

7 overs:

6.3 overs:

6 overs:

Guptill

14 (16b 0x4 1x6),

Rohit

31 (20b 1x4 3x6),

Nadeem

2-0-23-0,

Zaheer Khan

2-0-5-0.

5 overs:

4 overs:

3 overs:

2 overs:

1 over:

Amit Mishra has the most wickets (12) for a spinner in IPL 2016.



Three of Daredevils' bowlers who have played at least three games - Imran Tahir, Chris Morris and Jayant Yadav - have an economy rate of less than seven.



Pandya dismisses Zaheer. Perfect end to the match. Pandya is the architect of this win and he deservedly got the opportunity to get the last wicket.3 runs off Bumrah's last over. Will they be able to dismiss Daredevils?4 runs off McClenaghan's over. Mumbai Indians now need just one wicket.Brilliant work by Vinay at mid-on. Direct throw sent Imran Tahir out.8 runs from Vinay Kumar's over.Morris goes too. Wanted to run two and keep the strike but Rayudu did well in the outfield.Another 3-run over for Daredevils. Morris is the only one who can take their score to a respectable total. Win is out of reach now.Another one for Bumrah. Mishra is out bowled. Looked to make room but couldn't make contact with the ball.Just 3 runs form Vinay's over. It's virtually out of Daredevil's reach now.Morris hit McClenaghan for two FOURs in the over to get 9 runs of his team. Can play another blinder today?Excellent over for Mumbai Indians. Brought them more closer to win. Two big wickets in the over. Bumrah is on hat-trick. First ball of his next over would his chance to complete it. Just 6 runs off the over.Two in two for Bumrah. Sends Pant out. Back of a length and outside off, Pant tried to slog in over mid-wicket but drags it back onto his stumps.Bumrah dismisses Duminy. Big loss for Daredevils. Duminy stepped out and swung hard at the short ball. The top edge sent the ball very high in the air. Buttler takes a good catch.6 runs from McClenaghan's over. Daredevils need big overs. Such overs are not going to help them.Excellent over by Nitish Rana. Just 3 runs off it. He knows the strong areas of Pant, his Delhi teammate.11 runs off Krunal Pandya's over but he is happy to get De Kock's wicket.Quinton de Kock unlucky once again. There was no edge yet umpire raises finger. Krunal Pandya gets lucky.Good over for Daredevils. Pant hit Bhajji for a SIX in the over to collect 10 runs.Successful over for Mumbai Indians. Krunal Pandya gave 4 runs off it.Confusion in middle cost them dearly. Sanju Samson ran without any response from his partner.It is important to keep hitting boundaries. De Kock is doing just that. He needs to be supported from the other end. 7 runs off Harbhajan's over.The last over of the Powerplay brought just 2 runs for Delhi Daredevils. Good over by Bumrah. Is it going to affect the rhythm of Daredevils' chase?Successful over by Bhajji. 7 runs and provided a wicket to his team.Karun Nair played one of the most stupid shot of this IPL and paid the price. Looked to scoop Harbhajan over fine-leg fielder who was right at the edge of the circle.Amazing over for Delhi Daredevils. Quinton de Kock smashed Vinay Kumar for 19 runs in the over. Hit a SIX and three FOURs.Quinton de Kock is playing sensibly. Not going berserk. Picking balls to hit. 8 runs off McClenaghan's over with a brilliant SIX by de Kock.Excellent over by Vinay Kumar. Just 3 runs and a wicket for him.Vinay Kumar, playing his second match of the season, provides the first wicket to Mumbai Indians. Mayank Agarwal edged the ball onto his stumps.Good over to start the big chase. Mayank hit Bhajji for a SIX to collect 10 runs off the over.Quinton de Kock and Mayank Agarwal are the openers for Delhi Daredevils. Mumbai Indians decide to start with Harbhajan Singh. Let's begin the chase.It's not going to be easy for Delhi Daredevils. The chase depends a lot on how Quinton de Kock plays today.12 runs off the last over helped-- their highest score of the season.Another thrashing for Tahir. 16 runs off it. Rayudu hit him for a FOUR and SIX.A very good over for Daredevils. Morris dismissed two dangerous batsmen in the over and gave just 7 runs.Second scalp in the over. Morris dismisses Pollard the danger man. Pollard looked to play the scoop shot but couldn't middle it and an easy catch for De Kock behind the wicket.Finally, Pandya is out. Morris ends his dream knock.Pandya is not leaving anyone. Even Zaheer has been hit for a SIX. 10 runs from the over.Pandya today nullified Daredevils' leg-spinners. Just what Mumbai Indians wanted him to do. Takes 17 runs off Mishra's over with two SIXES and a FOUR.Zaheer bowled really well but has no effect on Pandya. 12 runs off the over. But Daredevils must be happy to get Guptill in the over.Zaheer breaks the partnership. Guptill is out, misses his maiden fifty.Pandya is on a boundary hitting spree today. Easily his best knock ever. 12 runs off Nadeem's last over.up for Pandya in just 22 balls.Big over. Guptill and Krunal Pandya tore Tahir apart in the over. 13 runs off it. Guptill hit him for two SIXES and Pandya a SIX and a FOUR.Best over of Nadeem's spell today. Just 7 runs.Much better over. Mishra gave only 6 runs in the over although Krunal Pandya managed a boundary.Zaheer Khan need to think of something to tackle Krunal Pandya. He is playing very well at the moment, hitting boundaries in every over. 10 runs of Tahir's second over.Another big over for Mumbai. Krunal Pandya is getting some hits in the middle. He is sent to tackle the leg-spin duo of Delhi Daredevils and he is doing his job well so far. Hit Mishra for a SIX and FOUR in the over. 13 runs off it.Not a good start for Imran Tahir. Gave 10 run in the over. Hit for a FOUR and a triple in the over.Guptill hit him for a FOUR in the over but Mishra must be happy to get Rohit's wicket. 6 runs off the over.Great catch by Rishabh Pant. Rohit Sharma is out. Mishra ecstatic to get the big wicket in his first over.Again Mumbai Indians have a big over. Nadeem conceded 12 runs as Rohit hit him for a SIX in the over. Mumbai Indians edged Delhi Daredevils in the powerplay as they didn't lose any wickets.Excellent over by Zaheer. Guptill had no clue what he was bowling. Got hit on the helmet. Just 2 runs off the over.Big over. It's like a tug of war. Mumbai score big, Daredevils hit back with cheap overs. Mumbai step up again. 14 runs off Morris' over. Guptill and Rohit hit a SIX each in the over.Another good over for Daredevils. Captain Zaheer Khan brought himself into attack and delivered a very good over. Just 3 runs off it.Good over by Chris Morris to undo the effects of the first over. Just 3 runs off it.Big over for Mumbai Indians. Rohit smashed Nadeem for a FOUR through square leg region and a SIX over cover boundary.Rohit Sharma walks in with Martin Guptill. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem to start bowling for Daredevils.RG Sharma, MJ Guptill, AT Rayudu, N Rana, JC Buttler, KA Pollard, KH Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, R Vinay Kumar, MJ McClenaghan, JJ Bumrah.Q de Kock, MA Agarwal, KK Nair, SV Samson, RR Pant, JP Duminy, CH Morris, A Mishra, Imran Tahir, S Nadeem, Z Khan.Delhi Daredevils win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.Zaheer Khan (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwaite, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Akhil Herwadkar, Imran Tahir, Shreyas Iyer, Mahipal Lomror, Chama Milind, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Rishabh Pant, Pratyush Singh, Sanju Samson, Pawan Suyal, Jayant Yadav.Rohit Sharma (Capt), Corey Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Unmukt Chand, Marchant de Lange, Shreyas Gopal, Martin Guptill, Harbhajan Singh, Kishore Kamath, Siddhesh Lad, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Kieron Pollard, Deepak Punia, Nitish Rana, Ambati Rayudu, Jitesh Sharma, Nathu Singh, Tim Southee, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jerome Taylor, Vinay Kumar, Akshay Wakhare.Back in the top half of the league table after a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils would look to build on the winning momentum when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their IPL match.The Daredevils were impressive in the first half of the league but inconsistency struck them in the later part as they lost back-to-back matches. Their comfortable win over Sunrisers must have brought back the confidence in the Zaheer Khan-led side.A win at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will help the Delhi team put a foot into the play-offs. With 12 points, from 10 matches, the Daredevils are currently on third spot behind Sunrisers (14) and Gujarat Lions (14).For Mumbai, on the other hand, it will be a do-or-die match as a loss will leave them on the verge of being knocked out of the race for play-offs.They now have 12 points from 12 games and are at fifth in the league table. After today, they will have just one match left in the league.Against Sunrisers, the Daredevils dished out a top-class all-round show, that too without captain Zaheer who missed the game due to a niggle.Leg-spinner Amit Mishra continued his good form in the league with two wickets and pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile chipped in with two scalps as the Sunrisers batsmen were restricted to a small total of 146 for 8.While chasing the target, the Daredevils batsmen clicked as a unit with in-form South African opener Quinton de Kock top-scoring with a 44. Promising domestic players Sanju Samson and Rishab Pant remained not out at 34 and 39 respectively to take Daredevils home with 11 balls to spare against the table toppers.Zaheer has led the Daredevils really well, marshalling his resources and leading from the front with some impressive bowling shows. However, it remains to be seen whether Zaheer takes the field.Mumbai, who chose Visakhapatnam as their 'home' venue after the Bombay High Court cancelled IPL matches in drought-hit Maharashtra, have been inconsistent this season and they have never built a winning momentum, having almost alternate win and losses in their campaign so far.They cannot slip up now as a loss will put them in an extremely difficult situation to make it to the play-offs though there could still be a theoretical chance for them to make the cut.Mumbai's confidence has taken a hit after they suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket loss at the hands of laggards Kings XI Punjab in their previous match.The Mumbai top-order, including captain Rohit Sharma, failed to fire while their middle order batsmen were run over by Punjab medium pacer Marcus Stoinis with a four-wicket haul.Kings XI Punjab chased down the target with three overs to spare with none of the Mumbai bowlers doing anything extraordinary in that match.Much will depend on the form of captain Rohit who has scored five half centuries this season though he has failed in the last three innings.Mumbai have been over-dependent on Rohit even though big hitting West Indian Kieron Pollard has also bailed the team out from tough situation on a few occasions.