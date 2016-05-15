MUMBAI INDIANS (MI) vs DELHI DAREDEVILS (DD) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 VISAKHAPATNAM

Welcome to the 47th match of the IPL 2016. It's a must-win game for Mumbai Indians. If they don't, they are out of the race for the Playoffs. It's their 13th game of the season. Delhi Daredevils are in a much better position with three more games after this but they would want to consolidate their position and not wait till the end.
LIVE SCORE | MI vs DD | IPL 2016 | VISAKHAPATNAM
FULL SCORECARD
Delhi Daredevils innings
19.1 overs: WICKET! Pandya dismisses Zaheer. Perfect end to the match. Pandya is the architect of this win and he deservedly got the opportunity to get the last wicket. Delhi Daredevils is all out for 126 runs. Mumbai Indians win this match by 80 runs.
19 overs: 3 runs off Bumrah's last over. Will they be able to dismiss Daredevils? Delhi Daredevils 126/9 (81 runs required from 6 balls).
18 overs: 4 runs off McClenaghan's over. Mumbai Indians now need just one wicket. Delhi Daredevils 123/9 (84 runs required from 12 balls).
17.6 overs: WICKET! Brilliant work by Vinay at mid-on. Direct throw sent Imran Tahir out. Imran Tahir run out 5 (7b 1x4 0x6).
17 overs: 8 runs from Vinay Kumar's over. Delhi Daredevils 119/8 (88 runs required from 18 balls)
16.4 overs: WICKET! Morris goes too. Wanted to run two and keep the strike but Rayudu did well in the outfield. Chris Morris run out 20 (16b 2x4 1x6).
16 overs: Another 3-run over for Daredevils. Morris is the only one who can take their score to a respectable total. Win is out of reach now. Delhi Daredevils 111/7 (96 runs required from 24 balls).
15.3 overs: WICKET! Another one for Bumrah. Mishra is out bowled. Looked to make room but couldn't make contact with the ball. Amit Mishra b Bumrah 1 (5b 0x4 0x6).
15 overs: Just 3 runs form Vinay's over. It's virtually out of Daredevil's reach now. Delhi Daredevils 108/6 (99 runs required from 30 balls).
14 overs: Morris hit McClenaghan for two FOURs in the over to get 9 runs of his team. Can play another blinder today? Delhi Daredevils 105/6 (102 runs required from 36 balls).
13 overs: Excellent over for Mumbai Indians. Brought them more closer to win. Two big wickets in the over. Bumrah is on hat-trick. First ball of his next over would his chance to complete it. Just 6 runs off the over. Delhi Daredevils 96/6 (111 runs required from 42 balls).
12.6 overs: WICKET! Two in two for Bumrah. Sends Pant out. Back of a length and outside off, Pant tried to slog in over mid-wicket but drags it back onto his stumps. Rishabh Pant b Bumrah 23 (17b 2x4 1x6).
12.5 overs: WICKET! Bumrah dismisses Duminy. Big loss for Daredevils. Duminy stepped out and swung hard at the short ball. The top edge sent the ball very high in the air. Buttler takes a good catch. JP Duminy c Buttler b Bumrah 9 (9b 1x4 0x6).
12 overs: 6 runs from McClenaghan's over. Daredevils need big overs. Such overs are not going to help them. Delhi Daredevils 84/4 (123 runs required from 54 balls).
11 overs: Excellent over by Nitish Rana. Just 3 runs off it. He knows the strong areas of Pant, his Delhi teammate. Delhi Daredevils 84/4 (123 runs required from 54 balls).
10 overs: 11 runs off Krunal Pandya's over but he is happy to get De Kock's wicket. Delhi Daredevils 81/4 (126 runs required from 60 balls). Pant 17 (7b 2x4 1x6), Duminy 1 (1b 0x4 0x6), Pandya 2-0-15-1, Harbhajan 4-0-34-1.
9.2 overs: WICKET! Quinton de Kock unlucky once again. There was no edge yet umpire raises finger. Krunal Pandya gets lucky. Quinton de Kock c †Buttler b Pandya 40 (28b 4x4 2x6).
9 overs: Good over for Daredevils. Pant hit Bhajji for a SIX in the over to collect 10 runs. Delhi Daredevils 70/3 (137 runs required from 11 overs).
8 overs: Successful over for Mumbai Indians. Krunal Pandya gave 4 runs off it. Delhi Daredevils 60/3 (147 runs required from 12 overs).
7.5 overs: WICKET! Confusion in middle cost them dearly. Sanju Samson ran without any response from his partner. Sanju Samson run out 6 (11b 0x4 0x6).
7 overs: It is important to keep hitting boundaries. De Kock is doing just that. He needs to be supported from the other end. 7 runs off Harbhajan's over. Delhi Daredevils 56/2 (151 runs required from 13 overs).
6 overs: The last over of the Powerplay brought just 2 runs for Delhi Daredevils. Good over by Bumrah. Is it going to affect the rhythm of Daredevils' chase? Delhi Daredevils 49/2 (158 runs required from 14 overs). Samson 2 (7b 0x4 0x6), de Kock 31 (16b 3x4 2x6), Bumrah 1-0-2-0, Harbhajan 2-0-17-1.
5 overs: Successful over by Bhajji. 7 runs and provided a wicket to his team. Delhi Daredevils 47/2 (160 runs required from 15 overs).
4.4 overs: WICKET! Karun Nair played one of the most stupid shot of this IPL and paid the price. Looked to scoop Harbhajan over fine-leg fielder who was right at the edge of the circle. Karun Nair c Bumrah b Harbhajan Singh 8 (8b 1x4 0x6).
4 overs: Amazing over for Delhi Daredevils. Quinton de Kock smashed Vinay Kumar for 19 runs in the over. Hit a SIX and three FOURs. Delhi Daredevils 40/1 (167 runs required from 16 overs).
3 overs: Quinton de Kock is playing sensibly. Not going berserk. Picking balls to hit. 8 runs off McClenaghan's over with a brilliant SIX by de Kock. Delhi Daredevils 21/1 (186 runs required from 17 overs).
2 overs: Excellent over by Vinay Kumar. Just 3 runs and a wicket for him. Delhi Daredevils 13/1 (194 runs required from 18 overs).
1.3 overs: WICKET! Vinay Kumar, playing his second match of the season, provides the first wicket to Mumbai Indians. Mayank Agarwal edged the ball onto his stumps. Mayank Agarwal b Vinay Kumar 8 (5b 0x4 1x6).
1 over: Good over to start the big chase. Mayank hit Bhajji for a SIX to collect 10 runs off the over. Delhi Daredevils 10/0 (197 runs required from 19 overs).
Quinton de Kock and Mayank Agarwal are the openers for Delhi Daredevils. Mumbai Indians decide to start with Harbhajan Singh. Let's begin the chase.
It's not going to be easy for Delhi Daredevils. The chase depends a lot on how Quinton de Kock plays today.
Mumbai Indians innings
20 overs: 12 runs off the last over helped Mumbai Indians score 206 for 4 -- their highest score of the season.
19.4 overs: 200 runs up for Mumbai Indians.
19 overs: Another thrashing for Tahir. 16 runs off it. Rayudu hit him for a FOUR and SIX. Mumbai Indians 194/4.
18 overs: A very good over for Daredevils. Morris dismissed two dangerous batsmen in the over and gave just 7 runs. Mumbai Indians 178/4.
17.5 overs: WICKET! Second scalp in the over. Morris dismisses Pollard the danger man. Pollard looked to play the scoop shot but couldn't middle it and an easy catch for De Kock behind the wicket. Kieron Pollard c de Kock b Morris 3 (6b 0x4 0x6).
17.2 overs: WICKET! Finally, Pandya is out. Morris ends his dream knock. Krunal Pandya b Morris 86 (37b 7x4 6x6).
17 overs: Pandya is not leaving anyone. Even Zaheer has been hit for a SIX. 10 runs from the over. Mumbai Indians 171/2.
16 overs: Pandya today nullified Daredevils' leg-spinners. Just what Mumbai Indians wanted him to do. Takes 17 runs off Mishra's over with two SIXES and a FOUR. Mumbai Indians 161/2. Pandya 76 (31b 7x4 5x6), Pollard 1 (2b 0x4 0x6), Mishra 4-0-42-1, Zaheer Khan 3-0-13-1.
15 overs: Zaheer bowled really well but has no effect on Pandya. 12 runs off the over. But Daredevils must be happy to get Guptill in the over. Mumbai Indians 144/2.
14.5 overs: WICKET! Zaheer breaks the partnership. Guptill is out, misses his maiden fifty. Martin Guptill c Nair b Khan 48 (42b 2x4 3x6).
14 overs: Pandya is on a boundary hitting spree today. Easily his best knock ever. 12 runs off Nadeem's last over. Mumbai Indians 132/1.
13.5 overs: FIFTY up for Pandya in just 22 balls.
13 overs: Big over. Guptill and Krunal Pandya tore Tahir apart in the over. 13 runs off it. Guptill hit him for two SIXES and Pandya a SIX and a FOUR. Mumbai Indians 120/1. Pandya 42 (20b 4x4 2x6), Guptill 47 (37b 2x4 3x6), Tahir 3-0-43-0, Nadeem 3-0-30-0.
12 overs: Best over of Nadeem's spell today. Just 7 runs. Mumbai Indians 97/1.
11 overs: Much better over. Mishra gave only 6 runs in the over although Krunal Pandya managed a boundary. Mumbai Indians 90/1.
10 overs: Zaheer Khan need to think of something to tackle Krunal Pandya. He is playing very well at the moment, hitting boundaries in every over. 10 runs of Tahir's second over. Mumbai Indians 84/1. Pandya 24 (12b 2x4 1x6), Guptill 29 (27b 2x4 1x6), Tahir 2-0-20-0, Mishra 2-0-19-1.
9 overs: Another big over for Mumbai. Krunal Pandya is getting some hits in the middle. He is sent to tackle the leg-spin duo of Delhi Daredevils and he is doing his job well so far. Hit Mishra for a SIX and FOUR in the over. 13 runs off it. Mumbai Indians 74/1.
8 overs: Not a good start for Imran Tahir. Gave 10 run in the over. Hit for a FOUR and a triple in the over. Mumbai Indians 61/1.
7 overs: Guptill hit him for a FOUR in the over but Mishra must be happy to get Rohit's wicket. 6 runs off the over. Mumbai Indians 51/1.
6.3 overs: WICKET! Great catch by Rishabh Pant. Rohit Sharma is out. Mishra ecstatic to get the big wicket in his first over. Rohit Sharma c Pant b Mishra 31 (21b 1x4 3x6).
6 overs: Again Mumbai Indians have a big over. Nadeem conceded 12 runs as Rohit hit him for a SIX in the over. Mumbai Indians edged Delhi Daredevils in the powerplay as they didn't lose any wickets. Mumbai Indians 45/0. Guptill14 (16b 0x4 1x6), Rohit 31 (20b 1x4 3x6), Nadeem 2-0-23-0, Zaheer Khan 2-0-5-0.
5 overs: Excellent over by Zaheer. Guptill had no clue what he was bowling. Got hit on the helmet. Just 2 runs off the over. Mumbai Indians 33/0.
4 overs: Big over. It's like a tug of war. Mumbai score big, Daredevils hit back with cheap overs. Mumbai step up again. 14 runs off Morris' over. Guptill and Rohit hit a SIX each in the over. Mumbai Indians 31/0.
3 overs: Another good over for Daredevils. Captain Zaheer Khan brought himself into attack and delivered a very good over. Just 3 runs off it. Mumbai Indians 17/0.
2 overs: Good over by Chris Morris to undo the effects of the first over. Just 3 runs off it. Mumbai Indians 14/0.
1 over: Big over for Mumbai Indians. Rohit smashed Nadeem for a FOUR through square leg region and a SIX over cover boundary. Mumbai Indians 11/0.
Rohit Sharma walks in with Martin Guptill. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem to start bowling for Daredevils.
PLAYING XIs
Mumbai Indians: RG Sharma, MJ Guptill, AT Rayudu, N Rana, JC Buttler, KA Pollard, KH Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, R Vinay Kumar, MJ McClenaghan, JJ Bumrah.
Delhi Daredevils: Q de Kock, MA Agarwal, KK Nair, SV Samson, RR Pant, JP Duminy, CH Morris, A Mishra, Imran Tahir, S Nadeem, Z Khan.
TOSS: Delhi Daredevils win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.
STATS
- Amit Mishra has the most wickets (12) for a spinner in IPL 2016.
- Three of Daredevils' bowlers who have played at least three games - Imran Tahir, Chris Morris and Jayant Yadav - have an economy rate of less than seven.
SQUADS
Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwaite, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Akhil Herwadkar, Imran Tahir, Shreyas Iyer, Mahipal Lomror, Chama Milind, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Rishabh Pant, Pratyush Singh, Sanju Samson, Pawan Suyal, Jayant Yadav.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Corey Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Unmukt Chand, Marchant de Lange, Shreyas Gopal, Martin Guptill, Harbhajan Singh, Kishore Kamath, Siddhesh Lad, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Kieron Pollard, Deepak Punia, Nitish Rana, Ambati Rayudu, Jitesh Sharma, Nathu Singh, Tim Southee, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jerome Taylor, Vinay Kumar, Akshay Wakhare.
PREVIEW
Back in the top half of the league table after a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils would look to build on the winning momentum when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their IPL match.
The Daredevils were impressive in the first half of the league but inconsistency struck them in the later part as they lost back-to-back matches. Their comfortable win over Sunrisers must have brought back the confidence in the Zaheer Khan-led side.
A win at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will help the Delhi team put a foot into the play-offs. With 12 points, from 10 matches, the Daredevils are currently on third spot behind Sunrisers (14) and Gujarat Lions (14).
For Mumbai, on the other hand, it will be a do-or-die match as a loss will leave them on the verge of being knocked out of the race for play-offs.
They now have 12 points from 12 games and are at fifth in the league table. After today, they will have just one match left in the league.
Against Sunrisers, the Daredevils dished out a top-class all-round show, that too without captain Zaheer who missed the game due to a niggle.
Leg-spinner Amit Mishra continued his good form in the league with two wickets and pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile chipped in with two scalps as the Sunrisers batsmen were restricted to a small total of 146 for 8.
While chasing the target, the Daredevils batsmen clicked as a unit with in-form South African opener Quinton de Kock top-scoring with a 44. Promising domestic players Sanju Samson and Rishab Pant remained not out at 34 and 39 respectively to take Daredevils home with 11 balls to spare against the table toppers.
Zaheer has led the Daredevils really well, marshalling his resources and leading from the front with some impressive bowling shows. However, it remains to be seen whether Zaheer takes the field.
Mumbai, who chose Visakhapatnam as their 'home' venue after the Bombay High Court cancelled IPL matches in drought-hit Maharashtra, have been inconsistent this season and they have never built a winning momentum, having almost alternate win and losses in their campaign so far.
They cannot slip up now as a loss will put them in an extremely difficult situation to make it to the play-offs though there could still be a theoretical chance for them to make the cut.
Mumbai's confidence has taken a hit after they suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket loss at the hands of laggards Kings XI Punjab in their previous match.
The Mumbai top-order, including captain Rohit Sharma, failed to fire while their middle order batsmen were run over by Punjab medium pacer Marcus Stoinis with a four-wicket haul.
Kings XI Punjab chased down the target with three overs to spare with none of the Mumbai bowlers doing anything extraordinary in that match.
Much will depend on the form of captain Rohit who has scored five half centuries this season though he has failed in the last three innings.
Mumbai have been over-dependent on Rohit even though big hitting West Indian Kieron Pollard has also bailed the team out from tough situation on a few occasions.
For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 15 May 2016 05:55 PM