Over to 'Dhoni Review System'

DRS is called 'Dhoni Review System' for a reason and that reason was magnified when the former Indian captain rightly signaled for a review even before the on-field umpire had raised his finger.

India were in dire states at 87 for 8, when left-arm spinner Sachita Pathirana rapped Japsprit Bumrah on the back leg. It looked plumb from the naked eye, umpire Anil Chaudhary felt likewise and had no doubts in raising his finger. But what drew everyone’s attention was Dhoni’s movement at the non-striker’s end. Umpire Chaudhary was still in the process of raising his finger when Dhoni had already signaled for DRS.

Replays confirmed the impact was outside off and he had to reverse his decision to not out. (CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO)

While it is the striker who takes the final call in opting for DRS, the non-striker has a significant role in helping him, providing almost an umpire’s view. In Bumrah’s case though, Dhoni had already made the decision and the right one indeed.

The Indian fast bowler however, could not capitalize on it as he was out bowled in the next over and India were bowled out for a mere 112 in the series opener at Dharamsala.

The swift DRS was not the only piece of brilliance shown by Dhoni on Sunday afternoon. He single handedly saved him India from embarrassment by smashing an 87-ball 65.

The half of the Indian batting line-up was gone for just 16 runs and at one stage, there was a possibility of the hosts being dismissed less than their lowest-ever ODI score of 54, but Dhoni showed his class once again and take the score past the 100-run mark.

Left tottering at 29 for seven, Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav (19) stitched 41 runs in 47 balls for the eighth wicket to resurrect the Indian innings.

Dhoni clobbered 10 boundaries and two sixes in his crucial knock even as only two other Indian batsmen – Hardik Pandya (10) and Yadav -- could reach double-digit figures.

With an early start to the match, Lakmal, who completed his quota of 10 overs in a single spell, emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for Sri Lanka, returning with impressive figures of 10-4-13-4.