MS Dhoni conferred with prestigious Padma Bhushan Award

New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has been conferred with Padma Bhushan Award – India’s third highest civilian honour – for his contribution to the game.

Dhoni joins the illustrious group of cricketers who have been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award - Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Chandu Borde, Prof DB Deodhar, Col CK Nayudu, and Lala Amarnath.

The lesser known names include Raja Bhalindra Singh of Patiala, who played 13 first-class matches, and Vijaya Anand -- the Maharaja of Vizianagaram, who was India's captain during their 1936 tour to England.

The 36-year-old has scored 9898 runs in 312 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Test matches. He has also played 86 T20 Internationals, notching up 1364 runs.

He has 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries.

Dhoni is already a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna, Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri award.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes the 11th Indian cricketer to get the third highest civilian honour.