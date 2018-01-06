'Mr. Cricket' appointed CSK's batting coach

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey has been appointed as the batting coach of Chennai Super Kings for the 11th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Hussey spent 5 successful year at Chennai Super Kings as a batsman from 2008-2013 and his stint also included two IPL titles. He was also a part of the franchise’s last IPL campaign before their suspension in 2015.

Announcing his return in style, Chennai Super Kings tweeted, Welcome back, Huss! Our summer is gonna be even more awesomesauce with this gentleman from Down Under back in the Yellow Brigade. This time, as the Batting Coach! #ReturnOfTheSuperKings #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu

“I am really excited about returning to the Chennai Super Kings in a coaching capacity and working with the players to help them get the best out of themselves and also help to bring success to this great franchise,” I have so many great memories as a player and have made many wonderful friends in Chennai and now I am excited about giving back to the franchise in trying to help the next generation of CSK players,” said the 42-year-old, who won the Orange Cap for most runs in the 2013 season.

“It is exciting to have CSK back in the competition and I am sure the fans are very happy to have their team back on the field,” he added.

Hussey is the third highest run-getter for CSK in the IPL with 1,768 runs, only behind topper Suresh Raina (3,699) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2,987).

“It’s really nice to have Hussey back with us in a coaching capacity since he has played for us and possesses a keen cricketing brain,” said K George John, Director, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited. “I’m sure he’ll continue to be a huge asset to the franchise,” John added.