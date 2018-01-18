Mr. 360 praises Indian bowling attack

New Delhi: The Indian team has had a horrendous start to their 2018 campaign. Two matches and two embarrassing defeats at the hands of the Proteas has jolted the confidence of the number one ranked Test team.

At the moment, batting order looks in disarray. The star-studded line-up has collapsed in all four innings. Except Virat and all-rounder Pandya, everyone else has failed to score in the series so far. Fielding too looks to be a serious concern. Catching, especially in slips has been disappointing.

But, in-between all this Mr. 360 AB De Villiers has come up with praises for the Indian pace battery which might help Team India gain self-belief.

"India have really impressed me. They have surprised us in terms of pace bowling. They have showed a lot more skill and definitely there is a lot more pace than we expected," de Villiers said on Thursday, at an event to launch the Pink ODI against India on February 10.

Before the start of the tournament, the Indian bowling line-up was being regarded as the best ever attack for an overseas tournament and till now it has managed to live up to the tag. The pace battery has picked 30 wickets in the two Test matches played.

Likes of Shami, Bumrah and Pandya have regularly clicked deliveries over 140 km-per-hour mark along with decent control.

With the current batting form of the visitors, the responsibility once again will be on the shoulders of the pace quartet to get the opposition out cheaply in the third Test and in turn create opportunity for a consolatory win.

The last Test of the series will start from 24th January in Johannesburg.