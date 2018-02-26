Morne Morkel to retire from international cricket after Test series against Australia

New Delhi: South African pacer Morne Morkel on Monday announced that he will retire from all forms of international cricket after the upcoming four-Test series against Australia. Morkel ahead of the Test series which starts from March 1, cited family commitments as the main reason for his decision.

BREAKING: Morne Morkel has announced that the #SAvAUS series will be his last in international cricket pic.twitter.com/NnQAyKt5Hq — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) February 26, 2018

“Cricket is what I love. Playing for the Proteas is something very special (but) family comes first,” Morkel said ahead of the first Test against Australia.

The 33-year-old last featured in the home series against India where he featured in 3 Tests and 5 one-dayers. In the Test series Morkel grabbed 13 wickets while in the ODIs the pacer clinched 2 wickets.

The 33-year-old so far has represented South Africa in 83 Tests and has picked 294 wickets at an average 28.08 with best figures of 6 for 23 against New Zealand. In the 50-over format Morkel played 117 matches, picked 188 wickets with best figures of 5 for 21. Morkel also featured in 44 T20 internationals for his country bagging 47 wickets.

When asked about the favourite moments of the game, emotional Morkel mentioned about his debut against India in 2006 at Durban where he took 3 for 86 and scored 31 not out and 27. Along with that Morkel, in the press interaction also said he cherished South African victories in England and Australia.

"Becoming the No.1 Test team, beating Australia in Australia, England in England, are now running through my mind," 33-year-old Morkel said.

However the lanky pacer said that he will continue to play in cricket leagues around the world. Morkel remained unsold in the 2018 IPL auctions.