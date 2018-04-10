Morkel signs two-year deal with Surrey

South Africa speedster Morne Morkel, who called curtain down on his international career during four-match Test against Australia, is set for another stint in cricket. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract with English county side Surrey as a Kolpak-registered player and will be available to play all three formats.

His addition will be a significant boost to Surrey’s hopes of winning their first-ever championship title since 2002.

Morkel, recently, became the only fifth South African bowler to successfully clinch 300th Test wickets. He achieved the feat in his penultimate Test match.

"It is a real honour that Surrey asked me to join after my retirement from international cricket," Morkel said. "I've got fond memories of playing at the Kia Oval and am looking forward to settling into London with my family for the summer."

However, he will not be available for Surrey’s tournament opener on April 20 owing to a side strain which he suffered during his final test match against Australia in Johannesburg.

His move is bound to invite criticism but Morkel being in the twilight of his career and cited personal reason for his retirement from international cricket.

"It was an extremely tough decision but I feel the time is right to start a new chapter. I have a young family and a foreign wife, and the current demanding international schedule has put a lot of strain us. I have to put them first and this decision will only benefit us going forward."

The 6’5 tall pacer featured in 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa.