EXCLUSIVE: More trouble for Shami as wife accuses him of match fixing

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has launched another sensational attack, accusing the Indian pacer of fixing matches and has also registered a case against her husband with the Kolkata police.

In an exclusive interview to ABP News, Hasin Jahan said, “If Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai.”

“I have evidence which proves that he accepted money from Mohammed Bhai. Shami has to clarify why accepted that money.”

ABP News also tried to reach out to Mohammed Shami to take his reaction of the latest accusations but he could not be reached.

The 27-year-old has earlier dismissed reports and said it was a conspiracy to ruin his game. Shami had said all the allegations leveled by his wife Hasin Jahan are "baseless".

In a series of posts on her social media account, Hasin Jahan, on Tuesday had accused him of maintaining extramarital affairs, torturing her both mentally and physically for more than two years.

Shami’s wife had also shared a series of photos, including screenshots of the fast bowler’s alleged chats with many women. Jahan claimed she found Shami’s phone along with some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.