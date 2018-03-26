MONDAY TALK: 'I'm quite excited,' says Ashish Nehra after becoming RCB's new bowling coach

On being asked, how he sees his new role as RCB's new bowling coach, former Indian cricketer who played in all formats of the game, in a conversation with ABP Live's Anurag Kumar said, "Well, I don't prefer to be called coach. It will be more of a man-management thing for me. I'm quite excited as it's a new start for me. And I will also learn so many new things."
"It's a hard work...a different kind of hard work. But again I'm doing something related to cricket. We need bowlers. RCB does good on the batting side, but we don't have good bowlers. So I hope whatever little experience I have, it will be beneficial (for the team)."
Ashish Nehra is being appointed as bowling coach for RCB in the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is starting from April 7.
On being asked, when Ashish Nehra will make his debut on social media, former cricketer said-"If that will happen, you will come to know. But not in the near future. I don't have such plans."
The cricketer is not there on any of the social media platforms.
Responding to recent ball-tampering controversy during the third Test against South Africa on Saturday (involving Australia skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft) Nehra said, "They have accepted their mistakes. So the matter should end."
When asked that whether they should be allowed to play in IPL, Ashish Nehra said that "It will be sad to see them not playing."
Ashish Nehra was here in the national capital today during the announcement of HP India's partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming T20 season. HP will be the principal sponsor of the cricket team, led by youth icon and cricketing legend, Virat Kohli. Through the partnership, HP will occupy the commercial space on the front of the RCB playing jersey.
To read other by-line stories, interviews and opinion pieces by Anurag Kumar CLICK HERE
About the author: Author Anurag Kumar is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason
For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 26 Mar 2018 04:37 PM