Mohammed Shami injured in road accident, receives stitches

New Delhi: Troubles seem far away from over for India pacer Mohammed Shami. Already dealing with allegations of domestic violence and infidelity, the 27-year-old on Sunday morning met with an accident while returning back to Delhi from Dehradun.

According to reports a truck rammed into Shami’s car early morning when he was returning from Dehradun. The pacer was rushed to nearby hospital with serious injuries on his fore head.

It has also come to fore that Shami has received 10 stitches but has been ‘ruled out of danger’ by the doctors.

Shami for the past few days was practicing at a private cricket academy in Dehradun for the upcoming season of IPL and was returning to Delhi in his Toyota car. The accident happened at around 5 AM in the morning and reportedly had 4-5 people in the vehicle.

A speeding truck which was trying to overtake rammed into the left side of the car where the pacer was reportedly sitting.

Shami was later discharged from the hospital and has returned to Dehradun.