Mohammad Shami exposed, wife accuses him of multiple extra-marital affairs, physical and mental torture

In a startling revelation that could have huge ramifications, Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has accused him of maintaining extra marital affairs, torturing her both mentally and physically for more than two years.

Shami’s wife, Jahan shared a series of photos, including screenshots of the fast bowler’s alleged chats with many women. Jahan claimed she found Shami’s phone along with some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.

“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women,” said Jahan, speaking exclusively to ABP News.

When Jahan found Shami’s phone, it was locked. After trying out different combinations, one pattern finally matched and she got access to the chats.

“If I’m not wrong, he was gifted that phone by Delhi Daredevils in 2014. Though, he kept on denying it,” said Jahan.

Jahan, who is planning to take legal actions against her husband, said Shami and his family members were torturing her for a period of more than two years with attempts of trying to kill her.

“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” claimed Jahan.

There hasn’t been any response on the allegations from Shami, who is in Dharamsala for the Deodhar Trophy tri-series.

Shami, who finds himself out of the Indian limited overs side, has always been vocal about his relationship with his wife. The revelation comes as a bolt from the blue because the right-arm fast bowler has always stood by his wife, fighting social trolls.

Jahan further claimed, Shami tortured her after returning from South Africa, where the 27-year-old was there with the Indian team for the three-match Test series in Januray.

“Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa. He has been doing this for quite some time now and now I have had enough.”

“I tried to convince myself for the sake of my family and daughter but he kept on harassing me and when I found those obscene chats with multiple women, all hell broke. I cannot tolerate this anymore and I have decided to take legal actions with all the available evidence,” Jahan added.

Jahan’s startling claims go on, “Instead of accepting his own mistakes, he used to vent his anger on me and even threaten me, asking to keep mum for my own goodwill.”

When enquired why she was yet to file an official complaint, Jahan said she had intimated the local police station back in January, when Shami’s family had increased the torture levels.

“I came back to Kolkata from Uttar Pradesh on January 8. At that point of time, I did not want to take legal actions but had informed the Jadavpur Police station verbally.”

Shami, who is an Uttar Pradesh born cricketer, currently resides in Kolkata with his wife and daughter and represents Bengal in first-class cricket.