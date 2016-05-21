Mitchell Starc is fit and back to his best

Mitchell Starc missed a lot of cricket, including ICC World T20 and IPL, in the last few months due to his injury but one of the most fearsome bowlers of the current generation is now fit and back to bowling at top pace.Australian cricketers are currently preparing for the upcoming tri-series against the West Indies and South Africa in the Caribbean and have had a number of centre wicket and fitness sessions. Though the pitch was prepared to suit spin, to give Australians an idea of the conditions they will face in their subsequent Test and limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka, Test opener Joe Burns received at least one bruising blow from the left-arm seamer, leaving him in no doubt about Starc’s recovery."He’s bowling very fast, very accurately and swinging it," Burns told cricket.com.au in the wake of those sessions when asked how Starc appeared to be recovering after his lengthy lay-off."I think he’s bowling close to his best."There were some very scary days facing him, but it’s just great to see him back on the park and bowling express speeds."He’s got that ability with the new ball to almost skid it off the lower wickets as well."So he’s still as challenging in those (sub-continental) conditions as he is on the Australian wickets I reckon.”Starc suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the historic day-night Test against New Zealand in Adelaide last November. He took that opportunity to undergo surgery to his troublesome right ankle.