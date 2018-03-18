Misbah doubtful for qualifier clash against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United skipper Misbah-Ul-Haq is a major doubt for their Pakistan Super League qualifier clash against Karachi Kings on Sunday evening after suffering a hairline fracture in the side of his hand, near the wrist.

The former Pakistan skipper has already missed four matches in the group stages with a hamstring injury. Since his return, the 43-year-old hasn’t batted to his potential and has managed to score only 57 runs with a top score of 22.

South Africa’s explosive batsman JP Duminy is likely to lead Islamabad United in Misbah’s absence in the crucial encounter.

Islamabad emerged table toppers in the Pakistan Super League with 14 points, winning 7 from 10 matches. The winner from this encounter will book a place in the finals of the tournament which will be played in Karachi on March 25 while the losing team will travel to Lahore to play eliminator 2 against the winner of the Eliminator 1 between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.