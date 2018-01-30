Mills to play for Karachi Kings after IPL disappointment

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore fetched a hefty sum of 12 crores to acquire Tymal Mills services in the IPL auction 2017 but the 25-year-old failed to live up to the expectation as Bangalore finished 8th in the previous edition and ended up unsold in this year’s auction.

Mills, who is hailed as a T20 specialist, has a mix of pace and slower deliveries in his attack but he finished on a higher economy rate in 2017 season, costing him a contract in the 11th edition.

However, after being unsold in the player’s auction, the England pacer has managed to find himself a new T20 team. Mills is all set to represent Karachi Kings in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Premier League.

The third edition of the Pakistan Premier League is scheduled to take place from 22 February to March 25 this year and will have 6 teams fighting for the title.