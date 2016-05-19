Michael Hussey praises 'amazing player' Virat Kohli

Amazed by Virat Kohli's recent performances, former Australian batting mainstay Mike Hussey feels the stylish cricketer is well on his way to equal or exceed the accomplishments of the iconic Sachin Tendulkar."One of Tendulkar's greatest strengths was his longevity and if Kohli can stay fit, he could be well on his way to emulate Tendulkar as a player," Hussey was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia's official websiteKohli, who has been in stupendous international form, is currently setting IPL ablaze, having become the first batsman to score four centuries in the ongoing edition."He has evolved into an amazing player," said Hussey, who said AB de Villiers and Steve Smith were his contemporaries."These three are all probably at a stage now where they know their game inside and out and they stick to it as it has given them so much success over the years. I simply love watching them bat."Kohli, on his part, has always downplayed the comparisons with Tendulkar, saying that being equated with the legend is embarrassing.