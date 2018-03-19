Memory for a lifetime: Karthik on last-ball six

Colombo: Dinesh Karthik is no Hrishikesh Kanitkar or Joginder Sharma but the Indian batsman is not complaining about the "memories of a lifetime" that his last-ball six against Bangladesh created.

Kanitkar's boundary against Pakistan under fading Bangabandhu Stadium lights in Dhaka or Joginder Sharma's final over act against the arch-rivals in the inaugural World Cup at the Wanderers were one-off acts that made them household names.

Karthik, during his sporadic India appearances in the last 13 and half years, has certainly done more than Kanitkar or Joginder but perhaps never had that "me too" moment that every cricketer craves for.

"It's an amazing feeling. These are things which remain in your memory for a lifetime," an ecstatic Karthik told bcci.tv after the end of the Nidahas Trophy final last night.

Karthik did a Javed Miandad with a last-ball six as India pulled off an incredible chase beating Bangladesh by four wickets.

Needing five off the final delivery, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover to secuire what would certainly be one of India's most famous last ball sixes.

"It's been a great journey for the past one year and I am very happy to be a part of this. We have put in a lot of hard work and it's good to have won the tournament at the end of it all. I want to thank the support staff for the effort they have put in," the 32-year-old said.

India's 'man of the moment' tried to position himself in the crease pre-empting what Rubel Hossain and Soumya Sarkar would bowl during the final two overs of their Nidahas Trophy triumph.

"At that stage, all I was trying to do was hit a boundary every ball. I was positioning myself on the crease according to what he would bowl. It kind of paid off," the affable Tamil Nadu cricketer was trying to be modest.

Karthik expressed his surprise at the number of Sri Lankan supporters, who had turned up to support India.

"We didn't expect so many people to come for India vs Bangladesh final as there weren't too many people during our league phase game. I was really happy with the support and it really helped while batting," Karthik signed off.