Melbourne Renegades nearly escape loss after celebration blunder!

Victoria: Cricket is often regarded as a game with high uncertainties and sometimes it is not over even after the final ball is bowled.

In a bizarre moment that occurred in a Women’s BBL match, Melbourne Renegades almost lost against Sydney Sixers at Geelong’s Kardinia Park.

Chasing a target of 121, Sixers required three runs of the final ball. Batter Sarah Aley squeezed the ball to short fine leg and could only manage a single. But after the fielder threw the ball back to the keeper, Emma Inglis threw it in the air in celebration without dislodging the bails.

As the ball was not declared dead, Sarah Aley showed brilliant presence of mind and sneaked in with second run, finishing the match in a tie and took into super-over.

In Women Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers needed 2 to tie on last ball. They had only run one, when Renegades keeper did this....😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VQPXRuV2Fl — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@iPakistaniLAD) January 4, 2018

In the super over - Sixers scored 8 runs for the loss of 2 wickets which Gades chased down comfortably.

Although Gades managed to win, the result was overshadowed by the dramatic finish to Sydney's innings.