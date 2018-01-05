 Melbourne Renegades nearly escape loss after celebration blunder!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Melbourne Renegades nearly escape loss after celebration blunder!

Melbourne Renegades nearly escape loss after celebration blunder!

In a bizarre moment that occurred in a Women’s BBL match, Melbourne Renegades almost lost against Sydney Sixers at Geelong’s Kardinia Park.

By: || Updated: 05 Jan 2018 08:30 PM
Melbourne Renegades nearly escape loss after celebration blunder!

Victoria: Cricket is often regarded as a game with high uncertainties and sometimes it is not over even after the final ball is bowled.

In a bizarre moment that occurred in a Women’s BBL match, Melbourne Renegades almost lost against Sydney Sixers at Geelong’s Kardinia Park.

Chasing a target of 121, Sixers required three runs of the final ball. Batter Sarah Aley squeezed the ball to short fine leg and could only manage a single. But after the fielder threw the ball back to the keeper, Emma Inglis threw it in the air in celebration without dislodging the bails.

As the ball was not declared dead, Sarah Aley showed brilliant presence of mind and sneaked in with second run, finishing the match in a tie and took into super-over.

In the super over - Sixers scored 8 runs for the loss of 2 wickets which Gades chased down comfortably.

Although Gades managed to win, the result was overshadowed by the dramatic finish to Sydney's innings.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Indian bowlers put South Africa on mat

trending now

VIDEO
Indore: Know what happened When man jumped in front ...
INDIA
SHOCKING: Class 12 girl abducted, gang-raped & murdered in Bulandshahr, UP
VIDEO
Santosh Koli's mother Kalawati wants to contest RS election ...