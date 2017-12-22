MCA to reconsider dates for inaugural T20 League

Mumbai: The advancement of the T20 Zonal League by the BCCI has forced the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to reconsider the dates for its inaugural T20 league, which was supposed to take place from January 4-9.

"The (new) dates for the League will be announced shortly. We have decided to reconsider the dates for the League as BCCI has advanced the dates for their Zonal T20 League," Unmesh Khanvilkar, Joint Secretary, MCA told PTI.

Earlier at a function, MCA chief Ashish Shelar had even launched the logo for the League, which was supposed to be played from January 4 to 9.

The T20 Zonal League has been advanced to January 8 to 16 from earlier January 21 to 29, while Syed Mushtaq Ali Knock-Out will now be held from January 21 to 27 instead of February 4 to 10.

Another MCA official said that paperwork for their League was going on.

"Our boys will be playing the BCCI-T20 League and hence we decided to reconsider the dates for the League," the official maintained.