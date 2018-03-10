MCA rope in Dilip Vengsarkar as mentor for T20 league

New Delhi: Former India skipper and former chairman of BCCI’s senior selection committee Dilip Vengsarkar was on Friday appointed as the chief mentor of the much awaited T20 Mumbai League, which is scheduled to be played in Mumbai from March 11 to March 21.

The announcement was made by the Mumbai Cricket Association and Probability Sports India Private Limited (PSIPL).

On his appointment, Vengsarkar said, "As the Chief Mentor, I aim to encourage and nurture young cricketers for successful performances on home turf. This is a great platform for Mumbai cricketers to shine and make a mark early in their careers, leading to a promising future."

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the ambassador of the League while legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar will be the League Commissioner.