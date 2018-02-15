MCA announces dates for T20 league

Mumbai: The inaugural T20 Mumbai League would be held from March 11 to 21 in which six teams will take part, it was announced on Thursday.

The T20 league is to be organised by Probability Sports India Pvt Ltd, a consortium of IIFL Group as lead member and Wizcraft, with the approval and sanction of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and under its aegis, a media release said.

Bids have been invited from prospective team owners in respect of the following teams - Mumbai North (Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar), Mumbai North-West (Andheri, Versova, Jogeshwari and Goregaon), Mumbai North East (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund), Mumbai North-Central (Kurla, Bandra, Santacruz and Vile Parle), Mumbai South-Central (Wadala, Dadar, Mahim, Sion and Chembur) and Mumbai-South (Colaba, Byculla, Malabar Hill and Worli).

According to the release, team owners may bid for the right to operate up to three different teams and the highest successful bid, if any, will be accepted, permitting the successful bidder to operate one team in the league.

The invitation to bid (ITB) and other bid-related documents are available at the MCA office in Churchgate from today till February 17.

The bid documents need to be submitted to the MCA before 6 pm on February 20, the release added.