MCA announce Rs 25 lakh for skipper Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)on Friday announced a prize of Rs 25 lakh for Under 19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw.

"Many congrats to the U 19 team. On behalf of @MumbaiCricAssoc MCA prize of Rs 25 lakh to the captain & Mumbaikar Prithvi Shaw! Hope it encourages teenage talents!!," MCA president and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar tweeted.

Many congrats to the U 19 team. On behalf of @MumbaiCricAssoc MCA prize of Rs. 25 lakh to the captain & Mumbaikar Prithvi Shaw! Hope it encourages teenage talents!! — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) February 3, 2018

"World Champions - once again ! Congratulations 2 our U19 cricket team for a masterly performance,� #PrithviShaw made Mumbai proud 2day !," Shelar said in another tweet.

The Indian team on Friday defeated Australia by 8 wickets to clinch the Under 19 World Cup for a record fourth time.

Skipper Shaw led the team from front scoring 261 in 6 matches which included a knock of 94 against Australia in the group stages.