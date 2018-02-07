Maxwell storm blows away England

New Delhi: An unbeaten 103 off 58 balls from Glenn Maxwell powered Australia to a 5 wickets win against England in the second encounter of the T20 Tri Series at Hobart on Wednesday. Maxwell single-handedly guided team to victory. The all-rounder, first starred with the ball by picking up three crucial wickets and then smashed an unbeaten ton which helped Australia cruise over England.

After losing the toss England were asked to bat first. The team got off to a bad start losing opener Jason Roy (9) in the second over itself. Dawid Malan (50 off 36 balls) though slammed a well-built half-century but others failed to provide adequate support. No English batsman except Malan was able to cross an individual score of 25. From 94 for 3 at one stage, England collapsed to 137 for 9 losing 6 wickets for 43. The Aussie bowlers specially spin duo of Agar and Maxwell with their accurate line and length and created pressure to which the English batsmen succumbed. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell was pick of the bowlers for the team grabbing 3 crucial wickets. At the end of their designated 20 overs England could muster 155-9.

Chasing a below par total Australia too got off to a horrible start. The team lost important wickets of David Warner and Chris Lynn in the first over. But Maxwell who came in at number four steadied the Australian ship. The right-hander hammered England bowlers all around the park. The explosive batsman in the process slammed his second T20I ton. Maxwell in his unbeaten knock of 103 off 58 balls clobbered 10 fours and 4 towering sixes. Opener D'Arcy Short (30) along with Maxwell anchored the innings. Eventually Australia chased down the target with 9 balls remaining.

Maxwell was declared Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

Australia till now have won both their encounters in the tri series and sit comfortably at the top of the table. The next T20I will be played again between Australia and England on 10th February at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.