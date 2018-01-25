Maxwell called in as injured Finch's cover

Sydney: Australia’s injury woes continued after opener Aaron Finch was declared unfit for the fourth ODI against England. Glenn Maxwell has been called-in as a cover.

Finch has been ruled out of the Adelaide ODI with a hamstring strain and will be tested for fitness ahead of the final match in Perth, Cricket Australia said.

Maxwell, who was not included in the squad originally, will join the team ahead of the fourth ODI in Adelaide.

Finch scored centuries in the first two matches and top-scored again on Sunday, but all in losing causes as Australia have conceded an unbeatable 3-0 lead to England in the five-match contest.

He smashed 107 in Melbourne for the first match of the series, followed by 106 at the Gabba before leading the Aussie batsmen with a knock of 62 in Sydney.

Finch's injury means Travis Head is likely to return to the lineup Friday in his home state of South Australia after being dropped for the third match at the SCG.