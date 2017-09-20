Mathews ruled out of first Test match against Pakistan

The 30-year-old cricketer has been prone to injuries in past 2 years with last 12 months being more problematic.Mathews tore his calf muscle in August 2016 in the fourth ODI against Australia, which ruled him out for the entire series. He also missed out tri-series tour to Zimbabwe in October due to ‘multiple’ leg injuries.Mathews was part of Sri Lanka that suffered 9-0 loss to India across all three formats but was restricted from playing the role of a bowler.Sri Lanka will play two-match Test series against Pakistan with second one in Dubai is scheduled as day/night.