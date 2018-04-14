Match 10: SRH opt to field first against KKR at Kolkata

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

KKR has made three changes with U-19 World Cup winning batsman Shubman Gill, Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and U-19 World Cup seamer Shivam Mavi replacing Rinku Singh, England all-rounder Tom Curran and out of form Karnataka medium fast bowler R. Vinay Kumar.

Sunrisers meanwhile welcomed back India pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Sandeep Sharma.

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Mitchell Johnson, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake