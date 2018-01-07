Marsh brothers sap life out of England as Australia declare with 303-run lead

Marsh brothers Shaun and Mitchell struck attractive centuries as Australia reached 649 for 7 before captain Steve Smith decided to declare the innings, leading England by a massive 303 runs after lunch on Day 4 of the final Ashes Test at Sydney.

Shaun Marsh brought up his century in the first over of the game and carried on to score 156 before being run out.

His brother Mitchell, notched up his second ton of the Ashes, going on to score 101 with 15 fours and two sixes. The junior Marsh scored at an impressive strike rate of 71. Together, the Marsh brothers put on a 169-run stand that completely took away England’s chances of winning a game in the Ashes.

There was a moment of scare when Mitchell and Shaun embraced in the middle of the pitch while Mitchell was coming back for a second to bring up his century. Thankfully for Mitchell and Australia, sense prevailed and he got back inside the crease on time. Skipper Steve Smith though, had his heart in his mouth.

After England removed the Marsh brothers, wicket-keeper Tim Paine (38) and fast bowler Pat Cummins (24) scored quickly to extend the Australian lead over 300.

England’s sorry tale was evident even on Day 4. Debutant Mason Crane was taken to the cleaners, conceding 193 runs with just one wicket to his name – the most expensive figure by an Englishman on debut.

England were left with a huge task of batting out more than 50 overs on Day 4 to avoid a 4-0 defeat in the Ashes.