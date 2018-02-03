Markram appointed South Africa's stand-in skipper for India ODI series

New Delhi: Cricket South Africa have announced Aiden Markram as stand-in skipper for the remaining five ODI matches against India. Regular skipper Fafu du Plessis was ruled of entire India series due to a finger injury.

This decision is getting mixed reactions from the cricketing fraternity as the 23-year-old has played only 2 ODI’s for the Proteas.

Markram, however, has an experience of captaincy, having led South Africa U19 team to World Cup glory in 2014.

“We're aware Markram is new to the setup but he's always been part of our plans since his U-19 (captaincy). We want to have a pool of leaders," Cricket South Africa announced.

Markram will lead the team in the 50-over format, captain for the shortest format series is yet to be announced.

South Africa are currently trailing India 0-1 in the 6-match rubber and the right-hander will have a massive responsibility to level the series when he leads the team in the second ODI in Centurion.