Mark of respect: Afridi retracts celebration after castling Misabh

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is well known for his unique celebration after bagging a wicket. But during the league encounter between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, Afridi refused to celebrate after castling his former captain Misbah ul-Haq.

Experienced campaigners Shahid Afridi and Misbah ul-Haq came face to face in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League. On the last ball of the ninth over Misbah tried to slog Afridi out of the park. As the United captain missed a straight delivery off Afridi, the ball went crashing straight onto the stumps.

As soon as bails lit up, Afridi started off with his trademark celebration only to stop mid way. Showing a mark of respect for the fellow veteran, Afridi dropped his arms and just walked to his teammates without showing any emotion.

Though Afridi ended the match with a brilliant economical spell of 4-1-18-2 but his ultimate show of respect for Misbah-ul-Haq gave fans much to talk about.