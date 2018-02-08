Malinga likely to announce retirement from international cricket

New Delhi: Veteran Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga as hinted at possible retirement from international cricket after being continuously ignored by the national team.

The 34-year-old speedster has been out of the Sri Lankan side since early September. Malinga last featured in the one-off T20I against India at home. The veteran was also not included in the squad for the tri-series in Bangladesh. Malinga in the recent past has struggled with fitness and injury related issues.

The speedster was unsold during the IPL players auction in January but has now joined the Mumbai Indians squad as a mentor. He served the Mumbai based franchise as a player in 127 games, scalping 179 wickets at an economy rate of 6.88.

"Mentally I am over with playing cricket. I don't think I will play anymore international cricket. I am planning to announce my retirement soon," Malinga told PTI during an exclusive interaction on the sidelines of the St Moritz Ice Cricket Challenge.

"I have not spoken to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) but once I go back I will have to again go through the domestic grind, see how my body responds. But now as my IPL career is also over and I am starting a new chapter with Mumbai Indians, I might not play again," he added.

Malinga knows it would be tough not to play in front of the Wankhede crowd but admits his time is up.