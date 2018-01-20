Malik ruled out of T20 series against NZ

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket dealt with a massive blow as batsman Shoaib Malik was ruled out from the T20 series against New Zealand after suffering from a delayed concussion.

Malik was hit on the head during the defeat to New Zealand in the fifth ODI. The 35-year-old was not wearing a helmet when the Colin Munro’s throw struck his head.

"Shoaib Malik suffered a delayed concussion when he was hit on the head by a wayward throw during the ODI in Hamilton. He has been making good progress since suffering the delayed concussion and is showing daily signs of improvement.”

“He has been advised to rest a minimum of seven to ten days for the concussion to resolve. The decision was made to give him the best chance to continue aiding his prognosis and that he should return home to recover in a familiar and comfortable environment", said Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Vib Singh.

Pakistan management, however, decided against naming any replacement for Shoaib Malik.

The teams will play the first T20 of the three-match series in Wellington on January 22.