Lyon charged for his ball-drop celebration

New Delhi: Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his ball-drop celebration after running out Proteas batsman AB de Villiers on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa in Durban.

30-year-old Australian after dislodging the bails dropped the ball on de Villiers’ chest, who was lying next to the crease after an unsuccessful dive to make his ground.

Lyon has been charged with a Level 1 breach, which could see the off-spinner fined up to 50 percent of his match and be given up to two demerit points to his record. Four points would result in missing a Test match.

The incident happened in the twelfth over of the South African second innings when De Villiers who was yet to get off the mark, set off for a quick single seeing striker Aiden Markram taking a few initial few steps. Markram pulling out mid-way left AB with a very little chance of making it back to the crease. Standing at square leg, Warner released the ball quickly towards the bowling end; Lyon collected it and dislodged the bails to find a despairing de Villiers short of his ground.

Cricket Australia spokesperson later revealed that Lyon was in touch with de Villiers to say there was no malice intended and apologised.

The off-spinner spinner picked up 3/50 in the first innings but went wicket-less in the second as Australia defeated the Proteas by 118 runs.