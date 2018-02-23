Lynn will not require surgery on his injured shoulder

New Delhi: Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders explosive batsman Chris Lynn has received a major boost ahead of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 27-year-old will not require a surgery on his injured shoulder and is expecting to be fit before the 11th edition of the cricketing extravaganza gets underway. He is also targeting Australia-England ODI series to make a comeback in the national side.

"Chris got a positive result from the doctors who said he will not need surgery," Lynn’s manager said, according to a News Corp report.

However, Lynn is disappointed after getting ruled out of the entire Pakistan Super League season.

"Chris is disappointed at missing the Pakistan Super League but he will be making every effort to play in the Indian Premier League and, if selected, the five one-dayers for Australia in England in June."

Lynn dislocated his right shoulder after awkwardly landing on the field while trying to save a single in the finals of the T20 tri-series against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Aussie was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping 9.6 crores in the players' auction and he is even considered to lead the Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise in the 11th season after the departure of Gautam Gambhir.