Lynn and Russell to play season opener, Jason Holder likely to replace injured Starc

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO Venky Mysore on Saturday announced that explosive Australian opening batsman Chris Lynn, all-rounder Andre Russell and mystery off-spinner will play in their season opener of the IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 8th April.

Speaking on Australian left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by KKR for Rs 9.4 crore, and has been ruled out after suffering a stress fracture, Venky clarified that replacement of the Aussie quick will be announced on Monday.

"We are not yet ready to make the announcement. Protocol demands that the IPL announces it first, hopefully by tomorrow (you will get the name)," Venky said, even as there is speculation that West Indies captain Jason Holder will be named as Starc's replacement.

The team CEO said they are not worried too much because of Starc's injury pullout and said Mitchell Johnson would lead the attack.

"We have a very good option in Mitchell Johnson. He has played more IPLs and won two championships when he has played for teams and he is an outstanding player. He bowled well in the Big Bash, he is still fit, and bowling 145kph plus. He is an experienced campaigner, I don't think we won't miss him (Starc) initially but we need backup," he said about the Perth Scorchers pacer who bagged seven wickets from 10 matches at an average of 36.28.

Questions over the availability of Russell and Lynn were also being raised as both players pulled out of the PSL with hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively, but confident Mysore asserted that the two T20 stars, together with Narine and Mitchell Johnson, will feature at the Eden Gardens when Knight Riders' campaign starts.

“The Aussie duo of Johnson and Chris Lynn are on their way and will join the side tonight. Tomorrow we will have a practice game. They might play tomorrow. They will be available for the first game," Venky added.

Earlier swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell in a statement said "What's up KKR Fans. This is big-Dre. And I am back in the building. It's been a long time. I am here, no need to fear."

KKR open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.