Lynn ahead in KKR captaincy race

New Delhi: Following the departure of Gautam Gambhir from Kolkata Knight Riders after a seven-year-long stint, the two-time IPL champions are looking for a new captain for the 11the edition of the Indian Premier League and Australia’s Chris Lynn is leading the race for the top job, according to head coach Jacque Kallis.

“Yes, he is probably one of the candidates but we haven’t yet decided about it. Maybe, we will get to know in the next couple of weeks,” said the former South Africa international.

Kallis will be back in India in a month's time for the upcoming season of the cricketing extravaganza and he looks happy with the balance of Shah Rukh Khan-owned side.

The 42-year-old is excited about the prospect of having a talented bunch in India's under-19 World Cup stars Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi in the KKR squad.

"We have some very talented youngsters as back-ups. One positive thing about this year's squad is that we have proper balance for home and away conditions," Kallis added.

The 11th season of the Indian Premier League kick starts on April 7 and Kolkata will play the opening game on April 8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens.