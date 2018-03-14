 Luke Ronchi guides Islamabad United to victory, Pollard's knock in vain
Luke Ronchi smashed his third fifty in the last four matches to power Islamabad United to a 33-victory against Multan Sultans in the match No.25 of the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.

By: || Updated: 14 Mar 2018 11:15 AM
Having put in to bat first; Luke Ronchi and JP Duminy started the proceedings for the United with the former looked in a good mood as he laced his innings with 6 boundaries and 3 maximums. The duo stitched 46 runs for the wicket with Duminy adding just 6 of it.

Alex Hales then joined the party by adding a formidable 46 runs to power United to 185/4 in the designated 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth 185, the Multan Sultans began to the worst possible start as they lost 4 wickets for 20 runs in the initial 5 overs.

However, in a calculated assault, West Indies power-hitter Kieron Pollard provided them with some hope. The T20 specialist’s slammed 73 runs off just 47 delivery with 6 sixes and 5 fours.

However, his blazing knock could not guide the Sultans home. Sultans crumbled on 152 and their chances of making it to the play-offs defend on how Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi fare in their fixtures.

