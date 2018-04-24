Liverpool Vs Roma: Champions League Preview

Both the teams would very well have been satisfied with the draw as they avoided the favourites Real Madrid and Bayern Munich who face each other in the other semi-final.



Liverpool this season have been very impressive under Jurgen Klopp as the German has improved defensively and their efficient attacking has made sure that they progress to this stage of the competition.



The addition of the Egyptian magician Mohammed Salah has surely played its part as the Egyptian has been an instant hit scoring 31 goals this season and assisting another 9 in the Premier League.



The Egyptian again made the difference as two goals against the newly crowned English champions City, made sure that his squad qualifies with ease having an aggregate of 5-2. Liverpool have qualified for the semi-finals for the first time since 2008.



Roma were the most unexpected Semi-finalists as they were trailing 4-1 in the first leg itself against Barcelona. It looked like Messi & Co. were finally progressing to the semi-finals after 2 seasons but Rossi & Co. had other plans as Roma pulled off the Remontada to win in away goals as they defeated Barca 3-0 in Roma.



Roma are in a very good form under Di Francesco and will look to continue their impressive form against the Merseyside club. Roma will very well be aware of the threat of the Liverpool trio of Sadio Mane, Firmino, and Salah. Salah was sold by Roma to Liverpool for 35 million pounds which now seems as a bargain for Liverpool given the form of the Egyptian.



Roma will count on their talismanic striker Edin Dzeko who was very impressive against Barca and opened the scoring for the comeback. Roma will be without Defrel and Karsdorp. Liverpool, on the other hand, will be without Adam Lallana, Emre Can and also Joel Matip.



Roma will count on their talismanic striker Edin Dzeko who was very impressive against Barca and opened the scoring for the comeback. Roma will be without Defrel and Karsdorp. Liverpool, on the other hand, will be without Adam Lallana, Emre Can and also Joel Matip.

The match will be very intriguing to watch as the two dark horses lock horns in the fixture who last met in 2002 where Liverpool were victorious 2-0.

