Liverpool Thrash Roma in Anfield

The first 15 minutes looked like everything was going according to the plan for the Italians as they looked threatening in the counter-attack against the home side. But after that everything just fell apart for the Italians.



Liverpool were back on their stride and the attacks kept on coming from Liverpool but they couldn't capitalize on them with Sadio Mane missing a great chance.



Finally, in the 36th minute, the deadlock was broken. It was none other than the Egyptian Magician who scored the goal against his former club with a curled left footed shot going in via the post. The Egyptian didn't celebrate as a gesture of respect for his former club.



Liverpool went all guns blazing after that and looked very threatening in the counter-attack as the full backs of Roma just couldn't handle the pace of the Liverpool wingers Mane and Salah. Liverpool finally doubled the lead in the 45+1st minute with Firmino finding an amazing ball through to Salah who chipped the ball past the Brazillian goalie Alisson.



Roma looked comfortable in the starting of the second half as they continued to have the possession and looked to create chances. They seemed to lose their heads after some time as they held a ridiculously defensive line which allowed Salah to run past Kolarov and found a lovely cross for the Senegalese to tap in from close range. Liverpool 3-0 in the 56th minute.



Liverpool continued to be merciless and scored another 2 goals with Firmino to lead 5-0 with 22 minutes left on the clock. The Merseyside club could have scored more goals but squandered the opportunities. In the 75th minute, Salah was subbed off and Liverpool looked less threatening.



Roma took advantage of this and finally scored their first goal in the 81st minute when Nianggolan's cross was not headed off by Lovren and Dzeko calmly finished it. This looked like a consolation only but Roma continued to attack more and more.



They finally got their reward when they were awarded a penalty and Diego Perotti scored it. Roma created even more chances after this but couldn't find any more goals. The expression on Klopp's face described how frustrated he was as his side looked so vulnerable in the final moments of the game, conceding 2 goals.



Given what Roma did against Barcelona, this tie is far from over as Di Francesco's men will look to repeat their feat against Liverpool. If Roma win 3-0, they will be the finalists but given their defending against them in the first leg, it will take a very special effort to defeat Liverpool who look to qualify for the finals after 11 long years.



The second leg will be played on 2nd May in Rome. For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

Liverpool just showed why they can be a danger to any side as they thrashed Roma 5-2 in Anfield on Tuesday. Roma who were so impressive defensively against Barca in the second leg looked clueless against Liverpool and just couldn't control the pressure from the Liverpool.