Rohit's record century, Rahul's 89 helps India put its highest ever total of 260

Just nine days after becoming the only batsman to score three ODI double hundreds, Rohit Sharma equaled the fastest ever T20I hundred off just 35 balls against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Indore.To get to the milestone, Rohit blasted 11 fours and eight sixes, matching South African batsman David Miller, who had taken the same number of deliveries during their 83-run win against Bangladesh in October.Rohit’s whirlwind innings helped India put its highest and the second best score in world cricket. India posted 260 for 5 at the end of 20 overs.Such was the dominance of Rohit that he scored 108 of his runs in boundaries only. The Mumbaikar fell in the 13th over after making 118 with the help of 12 fours and 10 sixes.Rohit is also the only Indian to score two T20I hundreds. KL Rahul and Suresh Raina have one each.Rahul and Rohit also put together the highest ever opening stand of 165 runs for India.KL Rahul on the other end fell just short of his hundred, getting out for 89 off just 49 balls.The 30-year-old Indian had smashed his third ODI double- century during the second one-dayer against Sri Lanka at Mohali early this month.