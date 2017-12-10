LIVE: Indian openers fall early

India in trouble

Lakmal gets his man, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma returns to the dugout with a score of 2. IND 2/2 (4.1 overs)

Debutant Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat at No.3

IND 0/1 (2 overs)

Dhawan departs!

Experienced Mathews strikes, the vistors have got rid of dangerous Dhawan early. Maiden for Mathews as well.

Mathews to bowl from other end

A maiden to start with. IND 0/0 (1 over)

Players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to open the Indian batting line-up. while, Suranga Lakmal will start with the ball for the visitors

TOSS

Newly-appointed Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera won the toss and decided to bowl first at the picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The visitors are on a 12-match losing streak and Perera will have a daunting task to lead his side to victory against the high on confidence hosts lead by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma.

Perera will be happy to have the like of Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne and Danushka Gunathilaka back in the coloured outfit.

India will be without their top performer and regular skipper Virat Kohli while, young Shreyas Iyer will make his first ODI appearance. However, Rohit received a last-minute boost as Shikhar Dhawan, who was in doubt for the series opener till last night, is fit and will open the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma.

But, Ajinkya Rahane, who had a good run in the last few ODI's misses out from the playing XI

Virat-less Indian side is on a seven-series winning streak and a lot will be at stake when Rohit Sharma takes the field for the first time as an India captain. A win at Dharamsla will take India to the top of the ICC ranking.

Interestingly, when Sri Lanka last played in India, Rohit Sharma smashed a world-record 264 runs in Kolkata.

SQUADS

IND XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (W), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

SL XI: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (W), Thisara Perera (C), Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep

WELCOME!

Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the beautiful HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.