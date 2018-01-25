LIVE: Ishant removes Rabada, SA go into lunch at 81 for 3

AB survives!

Ishant gets AB de Villiers trapped in front, huge appeal from the bowler, not given. India opt not to review but a replay shows three reds. Will the decision not the review hurt the Indian team?

This will be the most crucial session of the Test match. The team that will dominate this session will have an upper hand

Day 2, session 2..

That's lunch on Day 2! That Rabada wicket just got India back into the game slightly. Another session where the bowlers dictated the terms but for South Africa, Amla is still there unbeaten on 32. The hosts are still 106 tuns behind India's first total of 187.

Rabada's fight ends

WOW! Rabada walks back amidst standing ovation from the SuperSport Park crowd. They know it and everyone knows the importance of these 30 runs from the young fast bowler. Extra bounce does the trick for Ishant here. Finds the shoulder of Rabada's bat and Rahane's pouches an easy catch in the slips. Boy, did India need that wicket.

Amla still there

It would have just clipped the middle stump. We all know the outcome, Amla will stay there as Aleem Daar had given him not out at the first instance.

That's closer than it looks. Amla walks right across his stumps but Ishant's pace beats him to hit his pad. A very loud appeal but umpire Aleem Daar is not interested at all. Ishant has a chat with Kohli, he looks convnced and yes Kohli opts for the review. It hit him above the knee roll, the height may be a factor here.

Finally the edge

Finally! After beating Elgar on numerous occasions, Kumar finds the outside edge of his bat and India have got their first breakthrough of Day 2. A typical Kumar delivery. He was operating from the around the wicket since morning, decides to change the angle and it immediately brings the result. Elgar pushes at it, only get the outside edge. This match is well and truly alive.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the third and final Test match.

Day 1 highlights

Spinners placed themselves comfortably in the dugout as both India and South Africa went in with five seam bolwing options in third and final Test match. That was not the only surprise Kohli sprang in on Wednesday, his decision to bat first on a lively pitch that had been under covers becuase of overnight rain. His deicision backfired rather quickly when India lost their openers with just 13 on board.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli braved the relentless South African seamers to somehow drag India to 45 for 2 at lunch. In between there was no shortage of drama. Virat Kohli was dropped on 11 by Vernon Philander and Pujara took as many as 54 deliveries to score his first run, which was greeted with a loud cheer.

Kohli tried to bat with aggression and his aggression bore rich fruit for India in the post-luch session. He played some scintilating shots on his way to a well-deserved half century. While he was there, he made the pitch look far less threatening than it actually was. But Lungi Ngidi stopped him on his tracks with a beautiful outswinger.

One wicket brought another, out of form Ajinkya Rahane could not make this opportunity count even after getting a life thanks to a no ball. He was trapped right in front off Morne Morkel.

Pujara at the other end was rock solid. He took India to tea at 113 for 4.

After Tea, Pujara displayed the best batting of the day. After batting for more than four hours on an increasingly difficult track, Pujara started to bring out his shots. He hit Philander for three boundaries and reached a half century amidst huge applause. Just after reaching his half ton, the least threatening bowler Andile Phehlukwayo found the outside edge of Pujara's bat. That triggered a collapse in the Indian innings. Parthiv and Pandya soon folowed. The latter to a horrendous shot.

Bhuvneshwar in the end added some valuable runs and took India to 187.

South African openers had the hard task of bat six over in fading light. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had other ideas. He got Markram out and South Africa sent in nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada. They reached 6 for 1 at stumps.